Davison, Happ, No. 24 Wisconsin beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 21 points and Ethan Happ added 18 as No. 24 Wisconsin beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61 Friday night.

Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten in hitting nearly 40 percent of its 3-pointers, heated up from outside in the second half to pull away. Davison finished with four 3s for the Badgers (16-6, 8-3).

Maryland (17-6, 8-4) started 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but hit just 2 of 10 in the second half.

The Terrapins were forced to go deep into their bench in the second half with starting post players Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith in quick foul trouble. Fernando was called for this third foul on a charge less than 3 minutes into the second half. Eight seconds later, Smith was whistled for a foul on Happ’s layin.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon turned to Ivan Bender — who averages less than 4 minutes a game — to guard Happ, but he was whistled for a foul on Wisconsin’s next possession. Turgeon then tried Joshua Tomaic, who averages less than 3 minutes, before switching to a zone defense.

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 18 points, while Fernando finished with 13 points and Smith five, less than half of his 12-point average.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps have now lost three of four after a seven-game winning streak.

Wisconsin: Less than two weeks ago, Wisconsin trailed Maryland by as many as 21 in the second half before mounting a furious rally and falling 64-60. The Badgers have won five in a row since.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Travels to Nebraska on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Minnesota on Wednesday.