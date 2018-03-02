Davis thumps Hawaii, 70-59, step closer to Big West title

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) TJ Shorts II scored 21 points and UC Davis beat Hawaii 70-59 in its final home game of the season Thursday night.

UC Davis can now earn at least a share of the Big West Conference title with a win at UC Irvine Saturday in the regular season finale.

The Aggies built a 15-point lead in the first half, leading 36-21 at intermission, and cruised home.

Michael Thomas and Sheriff Drammeh hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get Hawaii within 11, 40-29 with just under 17 minutes to play, but Shorts hit a pair of free throws, then fed A.J. John for a 3 to push the lead to 16 points.

Shorts was 8-for-8 shooting from the line, dished four assists and made four steals for the Aggies (20-9, 11-4). Siler Schneider added 16 points, Joe Mooney 14 and John contributed 11.

Thomas finished with 13 points and Gibson Johnson contributed 12 for Hawaii (16-12, 7-8).