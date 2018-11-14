Davis scores 32, Northern Colorado beats Pepperdine 88-80

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 32 points with four 3-pointers and Northern Colorado pulled away from Pepperdine late to win 88-80 on Tuesday night.

Matej Drgon and Trent Harris scored 12 points apiece off the bench and Jonah Radebaugh added 11 for the Bears (2-0), who made 25 of 32 free throws and 13 of 30 3-pointers to the Waves‘ 8 of 18.

Pepperdine led 45-43 on Darnell Dunn’s jumper early in the second half, but Davis’ 3 capped a 7-0 run and the Bears regained the lead 53-47, then pulled ahead 80-69 on Davis’ layup with 2:41 left. Pepperdine closed to 84-80 on Kameron Edwards‘ layup with 38 seconds to go, but got no closer.

Sam Masten’s layup broke a 39-all tie and Radebaugh’s jumper put Northern Colorado up 43-40 at halftime.

Edwards scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Pepperdine (1-1). Colbey Ross added 14 points and Jade’ Smith 11.