Davis scores 29, leads Detroit Mercy past Cleveland State

DETROIT (AP) — Freshman Antoine Davis, second nationally in scoring, had 29 points despite a poor shooting night and Detroit Mercy defeated Cleveland State 78-64 on Thursday night.

Davis, the national leader in 3-pointers and 3-pointers per game, was only 2 of 12 from distance and made 6 of 22 overall. His point total got a big boost from the 15 free throws he made in 17 attempts.

Backup guard Derrien King scored 13 points and Willy Isiani had 11 points for the Titans (9-13, 6-4 Horizon League). Gerald Blackshear Jr. added 14 rebounds.

Freshman Rashad Williams led the Vikings (6-17, 1-9) with 19 points. He made 5 of 10 3-pointers. Algevon Eichelberger scored 13 points and Stefan Kenic added 11.

Cleveland State led 20-19 midway through the first half before Detroit Mercy closed with a 19-8 run for a 38-28 halftime lead. The Titans went up by 19 early in the second half and Cleveland State did not threaten.