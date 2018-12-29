Davis propels Ole Miss past Florida Gulf Coast 87-57

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 20 points as Mississippi placed five players in double figures Saturday to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 87-57.

Breein Tyree scored 14 points, while Devontae Shuler, Bruce Stevens and Blake Hinson added 11 apiece for the Rebels (10-2), who won their seventh consecutive game. Davis had a team-high six rebounds and added two assists.

RaySean Scott Jr. scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Dinero Mercurius added 12 points for the Eagles (5-10). Scott was 8 of 10 from the field, but the Eagles finished 21-of-52 shooting (40 percent), including 6 of 16 (37 percent) from 3-point range.

Ole Miss raced to a 7-0 lead in the opening four minutes and had a 22-6 run that spanned seven minutes of the first and second half to take control. The Rebels led 44-26 at halftime and by as many as 37 points, 85-48 on a Zach Naylor dunk with 3:08 remaining.

The Rebels shot 31 of 60 (52 percent) from the field, including 12 of 25 (48 percent) from the 3-point line with Davis and Tyree sinking three apiece. Ole Miss was 13 of 18 (72 percent) from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Eagles 37-28.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Gulf Coast: Leading scorer Schadrac Casimir (12.3 points per game) struggled, scoring two points and finishing with four turnovers. Despite a strong performance from Scott, FGC simply did not have enough offensive weapons to keep pace. The Eagles finished 9 of 12 (75 percent) from the free-throw line to stay within striking distance until the final four minutes of the first half.

Ole Miss: The only thing that did not go right for the Rebels was an ankle injury to KJ Buffen midway through the second half. The freshman forward left the playing floor for the dressing room under his own power after recording five rebounds and a pair of blocked shots in 16 minutes. His injury was termed not serious in the postgame press conference.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles host Liberty to begin Atlantic Sun Conference play on Jan. 5.

Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to Vanderbilt in the SEC opener for both teams on Jan. 5.