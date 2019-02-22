Davis lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas-Arlington 76-64

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerekius Davis had 19 points off the bench to carry Louisiana-Lafayette to a 76-64 win over Texas-Arlington on Thursday night.

Davis made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Justin Miller had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Cedric Russell added 14 points. Jakeenan Gant had 11 points and seven rebounds for the road team.

Louisiana-Lafayette dominated the first half and led 46-21 at the break. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ 30 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Radshad Davis had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (12-15, 8-6). David Azore added 13 points. Jabari Narcis had eight rebounds.

Louisiana-Lafayette takes on Texas State on the road on Saturday. Texas-Arlington faces Louisiana-Monroe at home on Saturday.