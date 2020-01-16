Davis, Lamb, Shungu lead Vermont past Binghamton 72-53

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Davis came off the bench to tally 12 points and lead Vermont to a 72-53 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Anthony Lamb and Ben Shungu each added 12 points for Vermont (12-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Robin Duncan had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 13 points for the Bearcats (7-10, 1-3). Richard Caldwell Jr. added seven rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to only nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Vermont plays Hartford at home on Saturday. Binghamton plays Maine on the road on Sunday.