Davis has 24, Charlotte charges back to beat Presbyterian (Nov 20, 2017)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jon Davis led Charlotte with 24 points and seven assists as the 49ers dominated the second half to beat Presbyterian 83-74 on Monday night.
Presbyterian’s Reggie Dillard drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Blue Hose held a 43-37 advantage after leading 38-33 at the break. Charlotte (2-2) responded when Andrien White slammed home a dunk to start a 15-6 run, capped by Austin Ajukwa’s trey and Davis’ layup to give the 49ers a 54-50 lead with 12:13 remaining. Davis added six more points as the 49ers gradually pulled away for the win. Charlotte won the second period 50-36.
Milos Supica, Ajukwa and Ryan Murphy had 11 points apiece for the 49ers.
Davon Bell had 27 points to lead Presbyterian (1-4), which has dropped three straight. He hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and was 5 of 5 from the line. Dillard added 18 points.