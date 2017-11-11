Davidson makes 26 3s, beats Charleston Southern 110-62 (Nov 10, 2017)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points in his Davidson debut, and the Wildcats made a school-record 26 3s in a 110-62 rout of Charleston Southern on Friday night in a season opener.

The single-game NCAA record for 3-pointers is 28, set by Troy against George Mason in 1994. Davidson only committed one turnover, also a program best.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson just missed a triple-double with a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Oskar Michelsen and Peyton Aldridge each added 18 points for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent from the floor and was 26 of 53 from long range.

Travis McConico scored 18 points to lead Charleston Southern.

The Wildcats led 24-0, all on 3-pointers, and didn’t make a two-point shot until the 8:47 mark in the first half.