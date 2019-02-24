Daum tops 3,000, helps South Dakota State rally, 94-89

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum came on late, scoring 25 points as South Dakota State rallied past South Dakota 94-89 Saturday, giving him 3,006 for his career.

Daum is among just 10 players to score 3,000 points in Division I college basketball history.

Upset-minded South Dakota scored 55 points in the first half and held onto the lead halfway through the final period until Daum scored seven in an 11-2 South Dakota State run. He converted a 3-point play to lift the league-leading Jackrabbits into a 75-74 leads with 8:15 remaining.

The teams swapped one-point leads twice more before Daum’s leaner in the paint bounced off the back iron and in, giving South Dakota State (23-7, 13-2 Summit League) the lead for good at 86-85 and lifting him to 3,000 points. He ended the game with six straight free throws.

SDSU’s three seniors — Daum, Tevin King and Skyler Flatten — combined for 65 points, King with a career-high 22 and Flatten with 18 and four of five 3-pointers.

Cody Kelley led the Coyotes (11-16, 5-9) with 21 points, 19 in the first half when the team shot 65 percent from the floor and made 11 3-pointers. Triston Simpson added 19 points.