Daum lifts South Dakota State over North Dakota 80-55

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum had 29 points and 20 rebounds as South Dakota State won its ninth consecutive game, routing North Dakota 80-55 on Saturday.

Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State (20-6, 10-1 Summit League). David Jenkins added 14 points. Skyler Flatten had 11 points for the home team.

North Dakota scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cortez Seales had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (9-16, 3-9). Filip Rebraca added 12 points. Marlon Stewart had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks for the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 78-74 on Jan. 16. South Dakota State takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Thursday. North Dakota plays Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.