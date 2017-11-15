Daum leads South Dakota State past Alabama State, 94-63 (Nov 14, 2017)

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Mike Daum scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as South Dakota State swept its three-game, season-opening home stand, topping Alabama State 94-63 Tuesday night.

Daum hit 9 of 15 shots from the field, including 5 of 7 from three-point range. David Jenkins Jr. knocked down 5 of 9 shots from deep and finished with 20 points.

As a team the Jackrabbits hit 17 of 29 three-point attempts (58.6 percent) while knocking down 30 of 56 overall from the field (53.6 percent).

Steve Rogers knocked down five 3-pointers on eight attempts off the bench to lead Alabama State (0-3). Rogers was 5 of 10 overall and finished with 17 points. Reginald Gee and Terrance LeFlore each scored 13 points for the Hornets.

Alabama State shot 21 of 60 from the field (35 percent) and was 11 of 25 from long range (44 percent).