Daum leads South Dakota St. over W. Illinois 66-60

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Mike Daum scored 33 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and top-seeded South Dakota State beat No. 8 seed Western Illinois 66-60 on Saturday night in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.

The Jackrabbits advance to play Sunday’s winner between No. 4 seed Fort Wayne and fifth-seeded North Dakota State.

Western Illinois extended its 32-29 halftime lead to 43-34 before the Jackrabbits went on an 8-0 run with Daum making two free throws, a layup and a jump shot. Isaac Johnson’s jumper made it 45-42 for the Leathernecks, and Brandon Key sandwiched a pair of layups between one from Skyler Flatten and South Dakota (26-6) led the rest of the way. Daum sealed it with a 3-pointer and four three throws in the final 2:15.

Daum missed 14 of 23 shot but made 12 of 13 from the foul line. South Dakota shot just 33 percent from the field but was 17 of 25 from the foul line.

Johnson led Western Illinois (12-16) with 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.