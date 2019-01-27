Daum helps Jackrabbits snap 1st-place tie with Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and South Dakota State beat Omaha 83-73 on Saturday to snap a first-place tie between the Summit League co-leaders.

Daum moved up to 17th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list, passing Allan Houston (Tennessee, last season 1993), with 2,803 points. He posted his fourth straight 30-point game and moved up to second for career rebounds in the Summit League with 1,112. He also had five assists and three steals.

David Jenkins added 19 points with five 3-pointers in reaching 1,000 career points and Skyler Flatten scored 16 points for the Jackrabbits (17-6, 7-1), who won their sixth straight after shooting 53 percent.

Daum scored 16 points and Jenkins 13 as SDSU took a 41-33 halftime lead. The Mavericks (12-9, 6-2) were within five with 12½ minutes left before Flatten scored six points in a 12-2 run. Omaha would get as close as seven after that but Flatten put SDSU up by double figures for good with a 3-pointer with five minutes to go.

KJ Robinson scored 23 points and Mitch Hahn scored 14 and tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. JT Gibson also scored 14 but leading scorer Zach Jackson (18.4 ppg) had just five on 1-of-8 shooting.