Dartmouth keeps Maine winless on road after 78-52 victory

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry scored 18 points and led four players in double-figure scoring as Dartmouth kept Maine winless away from home with a 78-52 victory in a Saturday matinee.

The Big Green struggled offensively in a 64-59 loss to Quinnipiac on Wednesday, posting season lows in all three shooting categories. Against the Black Bears they shot 50 percent from the floor (29 of 58), including 6 of 15 from distance, and 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) from the line.

Dartmouth (5-5) took a 41-27 lead at intermission and did not let up in the second half.

Barry hit 6 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Chris Knight had 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Maine (1-9) has lost all eight road games to start the season. Isaiah White finished with 18 points to lead an offense that was 19 of 49 from the field (38.8 percent), including 4 of 17 from distance.