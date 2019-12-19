Dartmouth hosts Bryant

Bryant (7-4) vs. Dartmouth (7-5)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Dartmouth both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory in their last game. Dartmouth earned a 76-60 home win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday, while Bryant won 69-61 at Fordham on Dec. 12.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 44 percent of Dartmouth’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bryant, Adam Grant, Patrick Harding and Ikenna Ndugba have scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 34.6 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Bryant’s Benson Lin has attempted 58 3-pointers and connected on 34.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Dartmouth has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.