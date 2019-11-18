Dartmouth goes up against Thomas

Thomas vs. Dartmouth (4-1)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dartmouth Big Green are set to battle the Terriers of Division III Thomas. Dartmouth is coming off an 80-75 overtime win at UMass Lowell in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Chris Knight has averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds this year for Dartmouth. Aaryn Rai is also a primary contributor, with 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CHRIS: In five appearances this season, Dartmouth’s Chris Knight has shot 39.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth went 7-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Big Green put up 71.6 points per contest across those 14 games.