Darling, Delaware visit Northeastern

Delaware (14-7, 4-4) vs. Northeastern (11-9, 5-3)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Nate Darling and Delaware will go up against Jordan Roland and Northeastern. Darling has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Roland is averaging 26.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern’s Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 37.9 percent of the 161 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 36 of 86 field goals (41.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.