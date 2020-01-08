Darling, Delaware visit JMU

Delaware (11-5, 1-2) vs. James Madison (8-7, 1-3)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nate Darling and Delaware will take on Matt Lewis and James Madison. The senior Darling has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Lewis, a junior, is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 38.5 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Delaware has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. James Madison has 29 assists on 78 field goals (37.2 percent) across its past three outings while Delaware has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.8 points per game.