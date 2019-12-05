Darling, Delaware visit GW

Delaware (9-0) vs. George Washington (4-5)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Nate Darling and Delaware will take on Armel Potter and George Washington. Darling has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Potter is averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: George Washington’s Potter has averaged 13.9 points and 4.1 assists while Jamison Battle has put up 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Darling has averaged 22.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 15.2 points and 9.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Potter has accounted for 54 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Potter has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Colonials. George Washington has an assist on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Delaware has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 77.1 points per game.