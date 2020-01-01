CUSA play starts for Rice, Marshall

Rice (8-5, 0-0) vs. Marshall (6-7, 0-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Marshall meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Rice finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Marshall won 11 games and lost seven.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Rice’s Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 38 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 0-7 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Owls are 5-0 when converting on at least 72.2 percent of its free throws and 3-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 76.5 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have raised that total to 78.6 possessions per game over their last five games.