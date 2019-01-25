Cummings scores 24, helps Mercer put away VMI 88-68

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings scored 19 of his 24 points in a dominant first half for Mercer and the Bears defeated VMI 88-68 on Thursday night.

A 12-0 run near the middle of the first half gave the Bears a 10-point lead and their advantage reached 24 after a 3-pointer by Djordje Dimitrijevic with about a minute remaining in the half. The Bears shot 59 percent and took a 52-31 halftime lead. VMI was unable to threaten in the second half, only once getting as close as 15 points, 77-62 with 3:02 remaining in the game.

Ethan Stair had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Mercer (8-12, 3-5 Southern Conference). Jaylen Stowe added 17 points. Marcus Cohen had seven assists. Cummings made six 3-pointers, five of them in the first half.

Bubba Parham had 17 points for the Keydets (7-13, 1-7), which fell to 1-9 on the road. Garrett Gilkeson added 15 points and nine rebounds.