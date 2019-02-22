Cummings scores 23 to lead Mercer past Samford 65-62

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings had 23 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Samford 65-62 on Thursday night.

Ethan Stair had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Mercer (10-17, 5-10 Southern Conference). Luke Hamilton added 11 points. Fardaws Aimaq had seven rebounds for the home team.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Mercer totaled 27 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 points in the first half for Samford marked its fewest of the season.

After trailing 38-20 at halftime, Samford used a 17-3 run early in the second half to draw within 46-41. In the final minute, a 3-pointer by Robert Allen drew the Bulldogs within 62-60 and after a Mercer free throw Allen added a dunk to draw within 63-62 with 10 seconds remaining. Mercer’s Stair made two free throws with 3 seconds left to preserve the win.

Josh Sharkey had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9). Ruben Guerrero added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Allen had seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Bears improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Mercer defeated Samford 93-87 on Jan. 19.

Mercer plays Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Samford takes on The Citadel on the road on Saturday.