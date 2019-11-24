CSUN squares up against Green Bay

Cal State Northridge (0-5) vs. Green Bay (1-3)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge and Green Bay look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of tough road losses in their last game. Green Bay lost 88-70 to Wisconsin on Thursday, while Cal State Northridge fell 90-62 at Richmond last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s JayQuan McCloud has averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 assists while PJ Pipes has put up 12 points. For the Matadors, Terrell Gomez has averaged 20.8 points while Elijah Harkless has put up 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.GIFTED GOMEZ: Gomez has connected on 43.2 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Northridge has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 97.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. Green Bay has 59 assists on 102 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three games while Cal State Northridge has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 81.1 possessions per game.