CSUN seeks revenge on UC Davis

Cal State Northridge (11-15, 6-4) vs. UC Davis (11-15, 5-5)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge seeks revenge on UC Davis after dropping the first matchup in Northridge. The teams last went at it on Jan. 18, when Cal State Northridge made only six foul shots on 10 attempts while the Aggies went 15 for 19 on their way to a 66-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez have combined to account for 49 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, although the trio’s production has slipped to 26 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 73.3 points per game against Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DIANE: Lamine Diane has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 11-10 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Matadors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 32 of 84 field goals (38.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Cal State Northridge has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.