CSUN looks to sweep UC Riverside

UC Riverside (14-10, 4-4) vs. Cal State Northridge (9-15, 4-4)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks revenge on Cal State Northridge after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Matadors outshot UC Riverside 52.7 percent to 46.4 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to an 80-68 victory.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Lamine Diane has averaged 23.1 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Matadors. Complementing Diane is Terrell Gomez, who is putting up 20.3 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Arinze Chidom, who is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Matadors have allowed just 73.6 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 84.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ARINZE: Chidom has connected on 43.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 71.

COLD SPELL: UC Riverside has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.7 points, while allowing 65 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Riverside defense has held opponents to just 61.5 points per game, the 21st-lowest in Division I. Cal State Northridge has allowed an average of 78.8 points through 24 games (ranked 306th, nationally).