CSUN looks to sweep Long Beach St.

Cal State Northridge (11-17, 6-6) vs. Long Beach State (10-18, 5-7)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge goes for the season sweep over Long Beach State after winning the previous matchup in Northridge. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Matadors shot 59.3 percent from the field while limiting Long Beach State’s shooters to just 42 percent en route to a 95-77 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter, Michael Carter III and Joshua Morgan have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Beach points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Beach have given up just 71 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lamine Diane has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Diane has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Long Beach State is 0-17 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 10-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Northridge has lost its last three road games, scoring 82.7 points, while allowing 90.7 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Cal State Northridge offense has turned the ball over on 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 27th-best mark in Division I. 22.6 percent of all Long Beach State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Beach are ranked 340th, nationally).