CSU welcomes Denver in 2019-20 season opener

Denver (0-0) vs. Colorado State (0-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals will meet as Colorado State begins the season by hosting the Denver Pioneers. Denver went 8-22 last year and finished ninth in the Summit League, while Colorado State ended up 12-20 and finished ninth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 4-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Pioneers gave up 77.5 points per game while scoring 66.3 per outing. Colorado State went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 73.1 points and allowing 78.2 per game in the process.