CSU visits Duke

Colorado State (1-0) vs. Duke (1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Duke both look to put winning streaks together . Colorado State won 74-63 at home against Denver in its last outing. Duke is coming off a 68-66 win in New York over Kansas in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke limited its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.5 points per game last season. The Blue Devils offense put up 88.7 points per contest on their way to a 14-2 record against non-ACC competition. Colorado State went 4-8 against non-conference schools last season.