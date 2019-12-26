CSU takes on Doane

Doane vs. Colorado State (8-6)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA school Doane. Colorado State is coming off a 111-104 overtime win in Tulsa over Tulsa in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.NIFTY NICO: In 14 appearances this season, Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho has shot 52.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State went 4-8 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Rams offense put up 73.1 points per contest across those 12 games.