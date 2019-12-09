CSU squares off against SD State

South Dakota State (6-5) vs. Colorado State (6-5)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Colorado State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a road loss in their last game. Colorado State lost 75-64 to Boise State on Saturday, while South Dakota State fell 77-70 at Montana State on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: Across 11 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has shot 59.2 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: Colorado State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-5 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Jackrabbits have averaged 21 free throws per game.