CSU looks to sweep Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (13-15, 9-7) vs. Charleston Southern (13-15, 7-9)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb seeks revenge on Charleston Southern after dropping the first matchup in Boiling Springs. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Buccaneers outshot Gardner-Webb 54 percent to 39.1 percent and made five more 3-pointers on their way to the 92-83 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 17.6 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey has complemented Fleming and is accounting for 9.9 points per game. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are led by Eric Jamison Jr., who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. Fleming has 36 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Charleston Southern is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 7-15 when opponents exceed 62 points. Gardner-Webb is 7-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 6-15 on the year when teams score any more than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has 32 assists on 64 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Gardner-Webb has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Gardner-Webb has held opposing teams to 42 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. Against conference opponents, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 41.7 percent.