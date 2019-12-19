CSU faces Tulsa

Colorado State (7-6) vs. Tulsa (8-3)

Bank of Oklahoma Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Tulsa look to bounce back from losses. Colorado State fell 56-48 at home to Colorado last week. Tulsa lost 98-79 at Arkansas on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Reggie Jones have collectively accounted for 58 percent of Tulsa’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Colorado State, Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Colorado State is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 7-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 8-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Golden Hurricane are 0-3 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

LOOSENING UP: Tulsa’s defense has forced 13.9 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.