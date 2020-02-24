CSU faces tough test vs No. 5 San Diego St.

Colorado State (19-10, 10-6) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (26-1, 15-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Colorado State. Colorado State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. San Diego State has dropped to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to UNLV last week.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Malachi Flynn has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 9-10 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Colorado State has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady San Diego State defense has held opponents to 58.5 points per game, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Colorado State has given up an average of 72 points through 29 games (ranking the Rams 227th).