CSU faces Piedmont International

Piedmont International vs. Charleston Southern (5-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be taking on the Bruins of Piedmont International. Charleston Southern is coming off a 76-69 win on the road against Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dontrell Shuler has averaged 17.9 points this year for Charleston Southern. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, with 11 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.SHULER IS SHARP: Through 10 games, Charleston Southern’s Dontrell Shuler has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 65.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Charleston Southern put up 111 points and won by 46 over Piedmont International when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 3-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Buccaneers offense scored 67.5 points per contest in those 10 games.