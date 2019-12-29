CS Fullerton seeks revenge on Santa Clara

Cal State Fullerton (4-10) vs. Santa Clara (12-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara goes for the season sweep over Cal State Fullerton after winning the previous matchup in Santa Clara. The teams last faced each other on Nov. 30, when the Broncos shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding Cal State Fullerton to just 34.5 percent on the way to the 70-55 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Austen Awosika, Jackson Rowe, Davon Clare and Brandon Kamga have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 17.2 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 62.9.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Santa Clara has 60 assists on 91 field goals (65.9 percent) across its past three games while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 74.1 possessions per game.