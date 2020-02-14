CS Fullerton looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (7-17, 4-6) vs. Cal State Fullerton (9-16, 4-6)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its fourth straight win over Cal Poly at Titan Gym. The last victory for the Mustangs at Cal State Fullerton was an 83-75 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jackson Rowe, Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Titans have scored 71.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Junior Ballard has connected on 37.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Cal Poly is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Mustangs are 1-17 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton attempts more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Titans have averaged 20 foul shots per game this season, including 25.2 per game against conference opponents.