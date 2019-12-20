Crosby, Delaware St. visit St. Francis

Delaware State (1-11) vs. St. Francis (NY) (5-6)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John Crosby and Delaware State will battle Chauncey Hawkins and St. Francis (NY). The senior Crosby has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 27.2 over his last five games. Hawkins, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Crosby has accounted for 53 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last three games. Crosby has 35 field goals and eight assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Delaware State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 70 points and allowing 95 points during those contests. St. Francis (NY) has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has 28 assists on 74 field goals (37.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 81 field goals (38.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 72.5 points per game. The Hornets have averaged 80.2 points per game over their last five games.