Crosby, Delaware St. visit Howard

Delaware State (4-25, 3-12) vs. Howard (3-27, 1-14)

Burr Arena, Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as John Crosby and Delaware State will take on Charles Williams and Howard. Crosby has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Howard’s Williams, Nate Garvey and Phillip Jones have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Bison scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 32.7 percent of the 165 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Delaware State is 0-24 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Howard has 45 assists on 62 field goals (72.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 84 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game.