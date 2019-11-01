Creighton opens 2019-20 campaign against Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (0-0) vs. Creighton (0-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton opens its season by hosting the Kennesaw State Owls. Kennesaw State went 6-26 last year and finished ninth in the Atlantic Sun, while Creighton ended up 20-15 and finished fifth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 73.7 points per game last season. The Bluejays offense put up 80.3 points per contest en route to a 10-5 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Kennesaw State went 1-12 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.