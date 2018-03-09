NCAA passes $1 billion in revenue, surplus of $105 million

North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) dribbles the ball up the court as Duke's Grayson Allen (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Duke defeated North Carolina 74-64. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

In a story March 7, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the NCAA would earn $869 million this year from its deal with CBS and Turner for the men’s basketball tournament. The correct revenue is $857 million, with $75 million being placed in escrow until 2025.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NCAA passes $1 billion in revenue, surplus of $105 million

The NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time last year, most of which came from its television deal for the men’s basketball tournament, and distributed $560.3 million to Division I schools

The Associated Press

The NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time last year, most of which came from its television deal for the men’s basketball tournament, and distributed $560.3 million to Division I schools.

The NCAA released Wednesday its audited financial statement for September 2016 to August 2017. The media rights deal with CBS and Turner for the tournament was worth $761 million. That increases this year to $857 million, with $75 million placed in escrow until 2025.

The NCAA also was paid $35.75 million from ESPN. The NCAA does not make anything from major college football and the College Football Playoff media rights. Those deals are struck with conferences.

The NCAA listed $956 million in total expenses leaving it with a surplus of 105.1 million. The previous year, the NCAA reported $995 million in revenue.