Cornell looks to extend streak vs Dartmouth

Cornell (5-15, 2-5) vs. Dartmouth (8-14, 1-6)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Dartmouth. Cornell has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Big Green. Dartmouth’s last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2016, a 78-66 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Jimmy Boeheim has connected on 30.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 77.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.