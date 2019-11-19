Cornell goes up against Syracuse

Cornell (1-3) vs. Syracuse (2-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Syracuse in an early season matchup. Cornell fell 75-54 at DePaul in its last outing. Syracuse is coming off an 89-67 home win over Seattle in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Elijah Hughes has put up 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Orange. Marek Dolezaj is also a big contributor, putting up 10 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Big Red are led by Jimmy Boeheim, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hughes has accounted for 41 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

LAST FIVE: Cornell has averaged 69.3 points per game over its last five games. The Big Red are giving up 70 points per game over that stretch.