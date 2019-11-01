Cornell begins 2019-20 season against Binghamton

Binghamton (0-0) vs. Cornell (0-0)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two New York schools are set to do battle as Cornell begins the season by hosting the Binghamton Bearcats. Binghamton went 10-23 last year and finished seventh in the America East, while Cornell ended up 15-16 and finished sixth in the Ivy League.

A YEAR AGO: Cornell scored 86 points and prevailed by 11 over Binghamton when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 2-11 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Bearcats gave up 72.9 points per game while scoring 62.2 per matchup. Cornell went 6-9 in non-conference play, averaging 69.4 points and allowing 74.6 per game in the process.