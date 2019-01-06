Coppin State with first win beats Savannah State 73-67

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dejuan Clayton scored 23 points with seven rebounds to lead Coppin State to its first win of the season, a 73-67 victory over Savannah State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday afternoon.

Clayton was 6 of 11 from the field for the Eagles (1-15, 1-0). Lamar Morgan added 15 points and six rebounds and Justin Steers had nine points and six rebounds.

Morgan and Taqwain Drummond hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to stretch CSU’s six-point halftime lead to 53-41 with 8:39 to play. But Savannah State battled back and Romani Hansen’s tip-in tied it up 64-all with 1:35 left. A determined Coppin State moved ahead again on a jumper by Brendan Medley-Bacon and four free throws by Clayton in the final seconds helped keep the Eagles on top.

Tyrell Harper scored 18 points with 10 boards to lead the Tigers (3-12, 0-1) who have lost eight straight.