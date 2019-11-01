Coppin State welcomes Rider in 2019-20 season opener

Rider (0-0) vs. Coppin State (0-0)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Rider Broncs. Rider went 16-15 last year and finished fourth in the MAAC, while Coppin State ended up 8-25 and finished eighth in the MEAC.

A YEAR AGO: Rider put up 87 and came away with a 20-point win over Coppin State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Broncs gave up 77.2 points per game while scoring 76.5 per outing. Coppin State went 0-15 in non-conference play, averaging 57.1 points and giving up 80.5 per game in the process.