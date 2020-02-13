Coppin State seeks revenge on SC St.

Coppin State (8-18, 4-7) vs. South Carolina State (10-12, 5-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State goes for the season sweep over Coppin State after winning the previous matchup in Baltimore. The teams last met on Jan. 4, when the Bulldogs shot 47.5 percent from the field and went 9 for 20 from 3-point territory en route to a four-point victory.

.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 74.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 18.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 56.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-7 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Coppin State has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 71.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 74.7 points per game against conference opponents.