Copeland, Illinois St. host Morehead St.

Morehead State (5-4) vs. Illinois State (3-5)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jordan Walker and Morehead State will battle Zach Copeland and Illinois State. Walker is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Copeland has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

SENIOR SCORING: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Copeland, Dedric Boyd, Matt Chastain, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 62 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Morehead State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 75 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Morehead State’s offense has turned the ball over 13 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.