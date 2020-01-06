Copeland, Illinois St. host Missouri St.

Missouri State (7-8, 1-1) vs. Illinois State (6-8, 1-1)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keandre Cook and Missouri State will take on Zach Copeland and Illinois State. Cook has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 9.2 over his last five games. Copeland is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Illinois State’s Copeland has averaged 14.6 points while Keith Fisher III has put up 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Bears, Cook has averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 38.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Missouri State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 67.4 points during those contests. Illinois State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 60.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Missouri State has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.