Cool, Idaho State host Montana State

Montana State (10-9, 4-4) vs. Idaho State (6-11, 3-5)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Harald Frey and Montana State will go up against Tarik Cool and Idaho State. The senior Frey has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Cool, a junior, is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho State’s Cool has averaged 13.7 points while Chier Maker has put up 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Frey has averaged 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bobcats have given up just 64.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Frey has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has scored 65.7 points per game and allowed 74.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bengals have averaged 19.9 free throws per game this season and 22.2 per game over their last five games.